WeOwn Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $97,149.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeOwn has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00198821 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

