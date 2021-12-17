Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) COO Sells $40,230.00 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,727. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.
Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,139,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.
