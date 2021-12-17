Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) COO Sells $40,230.00 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) COO Reid Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $40,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,727. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,139,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

