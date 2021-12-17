Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

