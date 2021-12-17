Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 9,856 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,696 shares of company stock valued at $45,208,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $200.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day moving average of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.04.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

