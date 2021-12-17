Westpac Banking Corp Buys 24,306 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

