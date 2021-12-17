Westpac Banking Corp Buys 4,325 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

