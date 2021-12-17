Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Lear worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Lear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 104,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,182,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Lear by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lear by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $177.59 on Friday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.