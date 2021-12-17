Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 206.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.