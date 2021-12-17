Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,933 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,214,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000.

HGV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

