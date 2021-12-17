Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

