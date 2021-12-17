Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.79 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.11% of STAG Industrial worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,990,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,993,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAG opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

