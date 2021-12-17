Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

