Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of TopBuild worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TopBuild by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLD opened at $274.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $178.03 and a twelve month high of $284.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

