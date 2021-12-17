Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.51 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $77.71 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

