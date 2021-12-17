Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.64 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,363 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 285.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

