Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALK opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.63 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

