Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of CoreSite Realty worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

