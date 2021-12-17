Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 22,865 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of XPO opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

