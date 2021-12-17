Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 3,061 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $198.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.39 and a 52 week high of $205.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.63 and a 200-day moving average of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock worth $37,271,300. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

