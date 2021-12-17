Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 9,912 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 211,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.4% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 205,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $221,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

