Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

