Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 133,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,319,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $408.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.11 and a 200 day moving average of $446.88. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

