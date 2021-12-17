Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,750,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after acquiring an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $310.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.60.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

