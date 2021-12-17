Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 257.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $326.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.85. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

