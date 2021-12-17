Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Shares of TER opened at $158.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $163.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

