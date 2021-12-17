Westpac Banking Corp Sells 11,226 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.10% of AerCap worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in AerCap by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AerCap by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,998 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in AerCap by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AerCap by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,870,000 after purchasing an additional 250,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

AerCap stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.