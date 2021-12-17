Westpac Banking Corp Sells 11,916 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,498 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $16,572,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Best Buy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 88.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

