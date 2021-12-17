Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,190 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

