Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,100 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Cognex worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 13.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.