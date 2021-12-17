Westpac Banking Corp Sells 700 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

BURL stock opened at $271.38 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.07 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.70 and a 200 day moving average of $303.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.24.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

