Westpac Banking Corp Sells 700 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.
BURL stock opened at $271.38 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.07 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.70 and a 200 day moving average of $303.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.24.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
