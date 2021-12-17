Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,356 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $313.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.