WHALE Hits Market Cap of $101.47 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. WHALE has a market cap of $101.47 million and approximately $856,196.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.19 or 0.00030819 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.58 or 0.08234525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.32 or 0.99898756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

