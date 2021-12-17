Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.14.

TSE WPM traded up C$1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,563. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.22. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.85. The stock has a market cap of C$24.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.29.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

