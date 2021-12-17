Whiteheart Price Hits $518.76 on Top Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $83,808.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $518.76 or 0.01103274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.26 or 0.08233277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00077004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,672.89 or 0.99262441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

