WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in November

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 83.04%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

