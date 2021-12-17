WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW opened at $20.31 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.99.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $939,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.