Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 11,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 151,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,667. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

