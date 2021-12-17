William J. Febbo Sells 16,666 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPRX traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.79. 789,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,825. The company has a market cap of $991.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.86 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

