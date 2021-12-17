William J. Peters Sells 1,744 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $22.40.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 125,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

