Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $233.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $197.63 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

