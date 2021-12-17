Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

WGO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,664. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Winnebago Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

