WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,362 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

