WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after buying an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 89.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after buying an additional 81,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 44.1% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE SCI opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

