WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 8,504 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 41,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 218,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after buying an additional 47,954 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 180,537 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 60.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of TJX opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

