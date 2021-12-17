WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Ingles Markets worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMKTA stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

