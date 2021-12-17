WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,109 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

