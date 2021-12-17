Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Short Interest Update

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 864,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,709.0 days.
WRCDF opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. Wirecard has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
Wirecard Company Profile
Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.