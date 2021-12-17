Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Short Interest Update

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 864,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,709.0 days.

WRCDF opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. Wirecard has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS).

