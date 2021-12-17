WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.70. Approximately 247,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 238,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64.

