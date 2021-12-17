WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:EMCB) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.80 and last traded at $73.90. 1,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.