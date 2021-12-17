WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Trading Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 5,767 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 15,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.